Roe Park Says ‘I Do’ to Wedding Investment

The four-star Roe Park Resort in Limavady is investing £500,000 in its award-winning facilities in response to growing demand for its range of wedding and event services. This follows a recent £1million investment in the transformation of its 18-hole parkland golf course.

Already well-established as an event, conference and wedding venue, the investment in the Resort will include the expansion and redesign of its main function room – the Roe Park Suite – increasing capacity by 25% to accommodate over 300 guests. The new-look suite will include its own bar and private entrance, making it totally self-contained while extensive landscaping of the grounds will create sheltered spaces for outdoor drink receptions.

The refurbishment and expansion plans will also see the renovation of its restaurant, Greens, as well as a phased refurbishment of its 118 bedrooms.

The design project will be led by Dungannon-based interiors expert Philip Rodgers, who has worked for some of the world’s top hotel and leisure brands. Work will start this January and is due for completion by Spring 2019.

“This is a significant investment for the resort and one which reflects the ever-evolving needs of the market – particularly in terms of weddings, conferences and large-scale functions,” said Michael Marshall, General Manager of Roe Park Resort.

“We’ve always been a very popular wedding destination – with over half of our bookings coming from Counties Derry and Antrim. However, over the last 12-18 months we’ve grown our reach, with a 40% increase in bookings from those living in Donegal, Mid Ulster and the eastern counties”

Michael believes much of its success is because the resort is regarded as a complete service for those planning to celebrate their big day:

“The wedding market continues to change and we have always focused on delivering a bespoke service which meets the needs of our many different customers – from weekend-long events to civil ceremonies and non-traditional weddings.

“Our new offering, complemented by our range of golf, leisure and spa facilities, together with the great scenery of the north coast, will position the Roe Park Resort as the wedding destination of choice for more people than ever before.”

