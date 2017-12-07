Robert Fitzpatrick announced as Ulster University Visiting Professor

Ulster University Business School has announced the appointment of a new Visiting Professor. Robert Fitzpatrick, who is CEO of the Odyssey Trust Company, will assume his four-year voluntary role in January 2018.

Professor Mark Durkin, Executive Dean of Ulster University Business School, explains, “The role of Visiting Professor brings significant value to the Business School both in helping to reinforce classroom theory and curriculum design for our students but also in bringing expertise to the School at strategic level.”

“In recent years, Robert has been instrumental in establishing a close working relationship between the Business School and the various component parts of the Odyssey Trust. For example, a number of ice hockey players undertake our MBA and MSc Sport Management Courses; the School uses the Trust’s facilities to run public facing events and we have also worked collaboratively on educational projects such as The Friendship Four Ice Hockey Tournament which contributes to the Schools’ US links. We look forward to working with Robert as he contributes to executive education development and delivery as well as helping to create research and teaching opportunities for the Business School in North America.”

Robert, who is an alumnus of Ulster University, has held a number of director level roles, most recently as CEO of the Odyssey Trust Company, for the last 10 years. His achievements have been significant, leading a commercially driven change initiative to reinvigorate the Odyssey Pavilion; refurbish W5; develop the Belfast Giants’ ice hockey brand and overall, maintaining a financially viable business.

Accepting the honour, Robert Fitzpatrick said, “I am delighted to be taking up this role as a Visiting Professor at the Business School, with whom the Odyssey Trust has forged a very strong relationship in recent years. It is more important than ever that students coming out of university have a clear idea of what employers in industry want, so they can develop the skills and knowledge to match those needs. I believe the visiting professor programme makes a big contribution by offering Business School students that sort of real world insight and I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned from my own experiences with them over the next four years.”

Ulster University Business School has a cohort of over forty Visiting Professors representing a wide range of competencies and industry expertise. Appointment is based on personal business achievement and the active contribution which the individual can potentially make in helping the Ulster University Business School to provide the optimum educational experience for its students.

