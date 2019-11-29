Road Safety Award for Autoline

Autoline Insurance Group has won an award for its Respect the Road programme at Northern Ireland’s Road Safety Awards.

Autoline was recognised in the Education category for the initiative which has delivered a vital road safety message to over 50,000 students and young drivers across Northern Ireland in the past six years.

Pictured at the awards are, from left to right; Frank Mitchell (U105), Tracey Doherty (Respect the Road Programme Facilitator), Caroline Currie (Sales Director at Autoline), Suzanne Curtis (Marketing Manager at Autoline), Michelle Rice (Marketing Executive at Autoline), Sam McElroy (Respect the Road team) and Stephen Savage (New Driver, Category Sponsor).

