RNN Communications is ‘Outstanding Small PR Consultancy’ at PR Awards

With a growing reputation for delivering exceptional and results-driven campaigns for local businesses, brands and national companies, RNN Communications has been named Outstanding Small Public Relations Agency in Northern Ireland at the PR industry’s annual awards by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations which took place in The Culloden Hotel.

Operating from an eco-office in Co. Down, RNN Comms was established in 2013, and since it first opened its doors, the agency has been acknowledged for the quality of its work and its standout campaigns.

The judges recognised RNN Comms for its energy, drive to be at the front of new social and digital techniques, and commitment to becoming NI’s first carbon neutral agency.

Headed up by Founder and Client Director, Riki Neill, RNN Communications delivers integrated communication campaigns for clients across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Agency services include social media strategy, content creation and influencer marketing; PR including media relations, events and crisis management; and a host of other services including sponsorship management and specialist communications for businesses operating in the renewables sector.

Commenting on the win at the Northern Ireland CIPR PRide awards, Client Director, Riki Neill adds: “2019 has been an exceptional year for the agency. We’ve increased our headcount and client numbers, added to our services and importantly, the agency has committed to its green credentials by offsetting its carbon footprint and announcing our goal to become NI’s first carbon neutral communications agency.

“We’re delighted to have been named as the Best Small Agency in NI. It’s all down to our positive and ‘can do’ agency culture; and our amazing clients who trust our counsel and ideas; and to our incredible team of communication professionals which includes Jolene Kelly, Jill McLernon and Déarbhla Sloan with whom I have the pleasure of working with every day.”

Exceeding clients’ expectations and becoming the trusted PR & Comms partner for clients is what RNN Communications is all about. Many of the agency’s clients have been with RNN for years, and it is the agency’s growing reputation for delivering exceptional work that’s helping it to grow year-on-year.

Riki Neill concludes: “We’re an ambitious agency that delivers brilliant work for our clients who operate in a vast array of sectors – from food and drink to hospitality, accountancy and manufacturing.

“We love nothing more than seeing our clients’ businesses flourish and are always open to speaking with business owners and marketing teams to discuss how we can help companies to meet their goals.”

Now in its 16th year, the CIPR PRide Awards are the most credible UK-wide awards in the public relations industry. The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding campaigns, PR professionals and teams across the UK.

For further information on RNN Communications, visit www.RNNCommunications.com or follow the agency via Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Riki Neill is a member of local networking group, Down Business Connect.