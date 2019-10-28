River Foyle Crossing nominated for Capital Project Management award

firmus energy’s Construction Manager Jonathan Strain (left) and Eric Cosgrove Director of Engineering at firmus energy (right) is joined by Stephen Kelly, CEO of Manufacturing NI (middle) at a recent site visit of the £3m River Foyle Crossing development in Derry~Londonderry.

A panel of industry experts have shortlisted firmus energy’s River Foyle Crossing project for the prestigious Capital Project Management award at the Utility Week Awards 2019.

The multimillion pound project, which took two years of planning commenced in September 2018 and is the biggest drill project to be undertaken on the island of Ireland. The winner will be announced at an award ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on 9th December 2019.