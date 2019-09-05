Richard Craig succeeds Brian Harvey at Harvey Group

The Newtownabbey-based Harvey Group formed more than 40 years ago, has announced that Richard Craig is to take over the reins of the business from its founder, Brian Harvey.

The business, which last year turned over £27M, delivers Mechanical and Electrical Engineering and Facilities Management projects throughout the UK. It also owns Solmatix, an engineering company which specialises in the renewable energy sector. Harvey Group employs around 72 people direct and up to 250 additional indirect staff.

Amongst Harvey Group’s most notable projects have been the Waterfront Hall, the Titanic Signature Building and London Luton Airport’s expansion. The company has provided training and employment for many people, many of whom have gone on to hold significant positions in the industry.

Richard Craig, has worked with the company for some 25 years, joining initially as a plumber. He has progressed by leading all departments of the company culminating in his appointment as MD which the company says is an inspiration to others who are keen to progress further.

Brian Harvey who began his career through a Technicians Training Scheme, organised through the CITB, paid tribute to his colleague and said the company would be in “great hands”.

He said: “Richard and I have worked closely together over the years. He has been instrumental in the company’s growth and success, securing and completing major projects such as the Waterfront Hall and South Western College developments in Dungannon and Omagh.”

Richard Craig said he was delighted to be taking over the business at such an exciting time. “Under Brian’s stewardship Harvey Group has established itself as a ‘best in class’ Mechanical and Electrical contractor with a strong reputation throughout the UK and Ireland. My vision for the business is to have First Class a reality in every aspect of our operations and to be ‘hassle free’ to our customers. To achieve this, we will work as a team – bringing out the best in our people.”