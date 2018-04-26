Resilient and ready – sky is limit for NI Family Business

Leading and motivating great people was the theme of the day at the NI Family Business Forum this week which is a hub created by accountancy firm Harbinson Mulholland, for family firms to connect with each other, share experiences and exchange ideas.

Local entrepreneurs who are involved in their own family businesses and an panel of industry experts discussed internal resilience, focussing on one of the most important resources in any business, it’s people.

Guest speakers included (L-R) Gareth Loye, CEO at M & M Contractors, Ricky Martin MD Skunkworks Surf Co, Darren McDowell Partner Harbinson Mulholland and Mairead Mackle Founder of ICare Charity and CEO of Homecare Independent Living.

For further information on the NI Family Business Forum and future events go to https://www.harbinson-mulholland.com/family-business/ni-family-business-forum

Category: Other Articles