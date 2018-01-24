Register now for Tourism Northern Ireland’s Meet the Buyer 2018

Registraton is now open for Tourism Northern Ireland’s largest travel trade platform, Meet the Buyer 2018.

Taking place at Belfast Waterfront on 19 April 2018, the Tourism Northern Ireland’s Meet the Buyer 2018 provides an opportunity for local tourism providers to showcase their offering and strike deals with international operators who can drive visitors to Northern Ireland.

Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI’s Business Solutions Manager, said: “Meet the Buyer is Northern Ireland’s biggest travel trade platform and a huge opportunity to meet qualified international buyers.

“Tourism providers can showcase their product to a select, focused audience and, in so doing, increase their share of the lucrative tourism market in Northern Ireland.

“But don’t delay – registration for Tourism Northern Ireland’s Meet the Buyer 2018 is only open for two weeks, until 7 February.”

In preparation for Meet the Buyer, Tourism NI invited the industry to attend a masterclass on Tuesday (January 23) at Crowne Plaza Belfast to help tourism providers successfully engage with international buyers. A panel of travel trade buyers and industry representatives, Heaney HomePlace and the Londonderry Arms Hotel, were on hand to share their experiences.

Registration for Meet the Buyer 2018 closes on Wednesday 7th February. For more information and to view all key dates visit TourismNI.com/mtb2018 or contact the Tourism NI Business Solutions Team on 028 9044 1587 or [email protected]

