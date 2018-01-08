Red Dress Run to take over Stormont

Northern Ireland’s only ‘Red Dress Run’ is set to return for the second year to Stormont Estate this February. Chris Henry, local and international rugby player joined in on the launch alongside Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke to encourage the public to dress in red and take part in the event at Stormont Estate on 10th February 2018.

This year’s event will see hundreds of flamboyantly dressed men, women and children take part in a 5k or 10k walk or run. The event, which was launched last year, aims to raise awareness of, as well as funds to help combat, the biggest single* killer of men and women in Northern Ireland – heart disease.

Jackie Trainor, Director of Fundraising at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke said: “We’re delighted to see the return of our Red Dress Run following the huge success of last year’s event. We are calling on all men and women to join in and take part and wear anything red to walk, run, or even crawl and join in the fun. All runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome and each will receive a medal, hearty bowl of veggie soup and fun morning out with the best craic!”

Jackie continued. “Taking part in the Red Dress Run and raising vital funds will ensure that Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke will be at the forefront in raising awareness on heart disease. 85% of our work relies on donations from the public, without your support we couldn’t be here making a difference!”

Those who register before 15th January will be automatically entered into a draw to win a midweek overnight stay for two at the award winning four star Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, including dinner at the Coq & Bull brasserie and a full English breakfast.

Registration is now open. Enter online now to receive early bird rate of £10 per entry. Register online at www.nichs.org.uk/reddressrun<http://www.nichs.org.uk/reddressrun> for more information visit ‘Red Dress Run’ event on Facebook.

