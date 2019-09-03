Red Brick House Nursery School in Bangor expands

Red Brick House Nursery School nursery school has invested in the purchase and development of new after-school care facilities, with support from Ulster Bank.

Julie Morrison, a former primary school teacher, first opened Red Brick House Nursery School in Bangor in 2015 – an investment that was also facilitated by Ulster Bank. Initially, the nursery business provided day care services for 10 children but growing demand for quality, local childcare saw this rise to up to 52 children daily.

Demand continued to exceed spaces available for both pre-school and after-school care.

Now, Julie has launched a new after-school childcare brand, R Space, following the acquisition of the former Primacy Day Nursery, based on Primacy Road in the seaside town.

“Our Red Brick House facility was accommodating children for both pre-school and after-school care which restricted the growth potential for both services,” she said. “By acquiring another nearby nursery we’re able to transition our after-school service to the new premises and increase our registrations across both sites.”

A former teacher, Julie has developed Red Brick House and R Space to have unique facilities and an offering that complements children’s development.

“As a former primary school educator, I firmly believe that after-school care should be stimulating, fun and educational. It should build upon our children’s curriculum and encourage learning beyond the classroom setting,” she said.

Over £400,000 has been invested in R Space to include the acquisition of the nursery and the renovation of its premises.

It boasts its own gym facilities to encourage physical activity, a library, homework room and hands-on workspace to engage children in the sciences, arts and crafts. It can accommodate 70 children.

“Providing an educational setting is important, but so too is allowing children the freedom to pursue their interests and hobbies under the close care and supervision of well-trained and supportive childcare staff,” Julie explained.

Martine Hanna, Senior Relationship Manager at Ulster Bank, said Julie, as a trained teacher, has insight into the type of facility that can best support children’s development and grow a quality after-school childcare brand.

“In 2015, Julie had a clear vision for Red Brick House and over the past three years we have seen this come to fruition and demand for such quality childcare surpass capacity,” she said.

“We’re very pleased to support Julie in her latest venture, R Space, and help her build upon the solid reputation Red Brick House has earned in recent years. The offering for after-school childcare facilities in the catchment area is limited, so the quality proposition R Space has to offer will drive interest in the service.

“As the brand continues to grow, the integration of pre-school and after-school services will ensure a steady stream of yearly registrations, and familiarity with staff through those pre-school and early primary school years will benefit the children under Julie’s care greatly.”