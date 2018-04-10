Rainbow Communications celebrates 20 years of business success

Northern Ireland’s largest independent provider of telecom services, Rainbow Communications, is celebrating 20-years at the forefront of innovation and growth, throughout April 2018.

Founded in 1998 by Eric Carson and Martin Hamill as TSI Ireland, the company rebranded three years later as Rainbow Telecom to reflect the broad spectrum of products and services offered.

Now, with over 10,000 customers across Northern Ireland alone, and with offices in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow, Rainbow Communications can count almost half of NI’s Top 200 companies as key clients.

Eric Carson, Chair of Rainbow Communications, says; “In 1998 we started with five people in a small office. Today we operate from a 20,000 sq ft office complex, employ over 100 people and have an annual turnover in excess of £13m.

“We’re very proud of our growth over the years, and we’re very proud of the fact that we’ve financed that growth and development ourselves.”

Following an announcement last year of a £1 million investment across customer service and engineering teams, Rainbow continues to expand and develop its product and service offering to its loyal customer base throughout Ireland and the UK.

“We are continually spearheading the latest technological advancements and incorporating them into our clients’ systems. These include IP Voice, unified communications, multi-platform mobile applications and cloud-based software. We are dedicated to ensuring businesses of all sizes have the best choice of product to stay connected, safely and securely.”

Rainbow specialises in the delivery, implementation, maintenance and service provision of mobiles, broadband systems, cloud telephony, IT and network security services, vehicle tracking and more.

In September 2015, Eric Carson marked 50 years in business, during which time he had worked his way through Telephone Rentals where he was appointed their Head of the Orange network in Northern Ireland. This invaluable experience has kept Eric at the forefront of the local telecoms industry and Rainbow at the vanguard of service provision and customer care.

Eric continues; “In such a competitive environment, we have always focussed on offering our customers the best possible value with a consistently high level of customer service and I believe this strategy has been the key reason for our continued success. Being and staying local enhances our ability to keep our high service standards and that’s something we are extremely proud of.”

It is Rainbow’s affinity and deep connection to everything ‘local’ that has served the wider community well through the company’s numerous Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

For years, Rainbow has supported the next generation of sporting stars through its Dame Mary Peters Trust Bursary, providing financial assistance for junior champion sports stars, to invest in training, travel and equipment to allow their careers to progress.

Rainbow’s support of local sporting groups and tournaments has helped change lives and it is the company’s commitment to paying it back among the communities it works in and has an effect in, that continues to keep it front of mind among local industry, employers and organisations.

On the sporting front, Rainbow is best known for being the main sponsor of Armagh GAA for many years. Today Rainbow continue to partner with Down Royal Racecourse, Loughgall Motor Rally, Mid-Ulster Ladies Football Club and Belfast Primary Schools’ Football Association Cross Community annual 5-a-side shield.

A major local employer, Rainbow has grown its team of engineers, technicians and customer service representatives in line with demand as the industry continues to evolve beyond all recognition from when the company was founded in 1998.

Martin Hamill, co-founder and Director, said; “The evolution of communications technology has seen mobile phones no longer weigh 2kg and resemble a small suitcase. They can now fit easily in the palm of your hand and control everything from your work email to the interior lighting of your home, regardless of where you are in the world.

“This is in large part thanks to the internet as it has evolved through the nineties and early 21st century. With the development of technology, PCs, laptops and server rooms turned into devices the size of your hand. The introduction and widespread use of ‘The Cloud’ has added to our service and product offer.”

Martin and Eric continue to share an office at the company’s headquarters on the outskirts of Belfast. Rainbow’s growth is bolstered by ongoing recruitment across departments and to support its growing markets across Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Last year Rainbow were named Avaya’s “Irish Mid-Market Partner of the Year”, one of only eight companies to receive a prestigious award at Westcon-Comstor’s Partner of the Year Industry event. Rainbow continues to maintains a focus outside of the business environment having inherited thousands of residential customers from UTV.

Remaining firmly family-owned and based entirely in Northern Ireland, Rainbow is committed to continued growth through the expansion of its service provision with new technologies and supplier offerings.

Eric adds; “The next 20 years will be very exciting for the communications industry and we look forward to maintaining our position as the vanguard and building our brand so that it is even more recognisable.”

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles