Radius Housing appoints Alan Thomson new Director of Finance & ICT

Radius Housing has appointed Alan Thomson as their new Director of Finance & ICT. Alan took up his new role on the 1st March, and he joins the senior management team to help deliver the ambitious development plans that the housing association has set out for the next few years.

Alan qualified as an accountant in 1997 in his native Scotland, and is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. After training with Johnston Carmichael in the North East of Scotland and dealing with a diverse portfolio of clients, he moved to Northern Ireland to take up a role with Goldblatt McGuigan. Following this he worked for almost two decades in various finance roles within Ballyvesey Holdings, one of Northern Ireland’s largest companies.

Speaking after his appointment, John McLean, Chief Executive of Radius Housing, said: “We are delighted that Alan has joined our senior management team as Director of Finance & ICT. He brings a wealth of experience from a range of sectors, which will serve him well at Radius as we look to build even more new homes to add to the 12,500 homes we already manage. The progress at the Visteon site, which will bring 244 new homes to Belfast, is testament to our ambition, and we look forward to Alan’s experience helping to bring the financial support to complete more social and affordable homes across Northern Ireland”.

As he took up his new role, Alan Thomson said: “I am looking forward to taking on this new challenge at Radius Housing. With a staff of over 1000, and a turnover of around £90m, Radius is leading the way in delivering homes to people across Northern Ireland, as well as providing care and support through services like Radius Connect24. My challenge will be to ensure that the organisation is a strong financial position to keep on building new homes and providing the first class support across the community that they are known for.”