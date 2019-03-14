Radar Launches in Northern Ireland connecting graduates with employers

Radar, Northern Ireland’s first ever dedicated resource designed to connect emerging graduate talent with leading companies, was launched today in Belfast.

Radar has the support of leading international and local homegrown businesses including EY, Herbert Smith Freehills, Fintru, Musgrave, Bazaarvoice, Autoline, Flanagan Flooring, Brett Martin, FSCom, Ortus, Muldoon & Co Accountants and Helios IT.

The new platform, developed by leading professional recruitment company Abacus Talent Group, aims to become the ultimate career resource centralised in one site, transforming the graduate recruitment market in Northern Ireland by bridging emerging talent with local employers.

For graduates, Radar provides a free dedicated tool to access vital information on companies and sectors to match their specific career interests, with tailored alerts for each individual. It enables them to discover information about local sectors with hiring demands and skills shortages, helping inform decision-making in a range of areas from exam choices to placements.

It also provides detailed information on specific local businesses from background information to the benefits offered, new jobs and top tips. Radar incorporates articles, blogs, videos and podcasts to help graduate career development.

A widespread marketing campaign, kicking off today is encouraging graduates across Northern Ireland to sign up to the free of charge career resource.

Alan Braithwaite, Radar Managing Director, commented: “There has been an extremely strong response to Radar from local employers who will benefit from a captive audience of emerging talent from across Northern Ireland. We expect it to be particularly attractive for final year students at local universities and further education colleges but it is packed full of useful career resources and advice from many of Northern Ireland’s leading companies so will be of value to undergraduates and school pupils considering their career options.”

Radar incorporates a range of useful resources for graduates and companies alike, publishing in-depth research, expert advice, company profiles, local career case studies and auto messaging to prepare gradates for the future and inform companies on the hot topics of interest to the emerging talent in Northern Ireland.

Braithwaite continued: “Radar’s mission is to help reverse the brain drain that continues to impact the ability of companies in Northern Ireland to reach their full potential and it is one of a number of initiatives we have launched to connect local companies with the best talent. We believe this is particularly timely as challenges including the current uncertainties around Brexit and problems encountered with the Government’s approach to the Apprenticeship Levy are adding to the pressure of recruitment for businesses. Few businesses are immune to these challenges and we see the problem is acute in the SME sector with rural businesses often particularly exposed.”

Home-grown businesses as well as those with a base in NI are increasingly becoming equipped with excellent opportunities to satisfy the demands of the local workforce and highly skilled graduates from our local universities and colleges. Radar provides the opportunity for businesses to showcase the world-class career paths they have on offer in Northern Ireland.

Radar is currently signing up a range of companies to the platform with businesses invited to learn more about the opportunity to interact with graduates on a range of current career topics including CV development, flexibility and millennial engagement.

Graduates and employers in Northern Ireland can get inspired and connect via www.radar.careers today.