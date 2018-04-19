Public Procurement Update – New Factor in Automatic Suspension Cases?

In public procurement law, as soon as a Contracting Authority’s public procurement procedure is challenged by an aggrieved economic operator issuing a writ, an automatic injunction arises preventing the Contracting Authority from awarding the contract.

In the first case involving an application to lift the automatic suspension since Nuclear Decommissioning Agency v Energy Solutions EU Ltd [2017] EWHC 3133 (TCC) (“NDA Case”), the Technology and Construction Court considered the extent to which the fact that a claimant no longer has an automatic right to damages, can and should be addressed when considering whether to lift the automatic suspension.

The Facts

The case, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v Lancashire County Council [2018] EWHC 200 (TCC), concerned a procurement by the Council for a new contract for county-wide children’s public health and nursing services, of which the incumbent provider was the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trusts”).

The Trusts issued a claim form against the Council after narrowly losing the tender competition by 2 marks. This resulted in an automatic suspension preventing the Council from entering into a new contract with the winning bidder, the subject matter of the case.

In assessing whether to lift the automatic suspension, the court applied the principles originally established in American Cyanamid Co (No1) v Ethicon Ltd [1975] UKHL 1, which requires the court to consider whether there is a serious issue to be tried and if so:

are damages an adequate remedy for either party; and

if not, where does the balance of convenience lie.

An additional requirement

In the NDA Case, the Supreme Court found that a claim for damages pursuant to the Public Procurement Directive (Directive 2004/18/EC) is subject to EU law conditions, the most relevant of which is that any breach must be “sufficiently serious” to qualify for an award of damages. As such an unsuccessful bidder does not have an automatic right to damages where a breach of the public procurement rules has been proven.

In the Lancashire case, the judge raised the point as to how (if at all) the requirement identified in the NDA case should be taken into account when the court is faced with an application to lift the automatic suspension where adequacy of damages is a consideration.

In the case, the parties agreed that:

this point presented an additional requirement to recover any damages at all; and

under the circumstances the court could not at this early stage come to a conclusion as to whether the breaches were “sufficiently serious”.

Given the parties agreement the point was not explored in more detail however, the judge did observe that it forms “part of the consideration necessary to arrive at a preliminary conclusion of the effectiveness of the remedy and may arise for further and more consideration in the future.”

Conclusion of Court on lifting injunction

It was concluded that damages would not be an adequate remedy for the Trusts for various reasons, in particular the need for the Trusts to again restructure their operation (having done so recently) and the potential impact on healthcare provision as a whole in the catchment areas of the Trusts.

Balance of convenience

In this case, the automatic suspension was not lifted. The court held that maintaining the suspension was the course that had “the least risk of injustice”. The Trusts, as the current suppliers of the services, were willing and able to continue to provide the services meaning there would be no break in the provision of the services.

It was also highlighted that the court is able to offer an expedited trial where the subject matter of a procurement dispute is of considerable public importance. The judge commented that the court will be ready to hear such urgent cases “almost as soon as the parties themselves can be ready to conduct such a trial.”

Comment

While the court did not consider whether the breaches alleged in this case were “sufficiently serious” in any great detail as part of this hearing. The judgment does establish the general principle that the fact that such breaches must be “sufficiently serious” to ground a claim in damages is relevant in the context of considering the overall effectiveness of the damages remedy as part of applications to lift the automatic suspension. As such we may expect to see this forming part of the courts process when assessing whether or not to lift the automatic injunction going forward.

This case also reiterates the principle established in the NDA Case, that in order to be successful in a claim for damages, the aggrieved economic operator must show that the Contracting Authority’s breach of the procurement regulations is “sufficiently serious”.

The team at Arthur Cox is well positioned to advise on all aspects of public procurement law as well as providing general corporate and commercial law advice on all aspects of your business. Please contact William Curry, Partner, Arthur Cox ([email protected], 02890 265 881) or your usual Arthur Cox contact if you wish to discuss any aspect of this note or require further guidance.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Opinions & commentaries, Other Articles