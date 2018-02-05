Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa unveils extensive investment to celebrate 10 year anniversary

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa has completed a €750,000 refurbishment and addition of an outdoor amphitheatre in its 10th Anniversary year.

Located on Ireland’s famous Powerscourt Estate 30 minutes outside Dublin and with spectacular views of the Sugar Loaf Mountain, the Palladian-style hotel combines breathtaking natural beauty with outstanding amenities and service.

Marking its milestone birthday, and completion of the ﬁrst phase of a multi-phase refurbishment programme, the Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa celebrated with a 10th anniversary party on 1st February 2018.

Unveiling the now complete outdoor amphitheatre, the hotel looks to an exciting year ahead with many more improvements to its ﬁrst class service and facilities as Ireland’s leading ﬁve star hotel.

The Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa Amphitheatre

An investment of €250,000 was assigned to the installation of the outdoor amphitheatre which adds to the extensive world class event space offering at the resort. The amphitheatre offers guests spectacular views of the Sugar Loaf Mountain and the stunning grounds of Powerscourt’s Estate with those getting married or celebrating a special occasion able to take in the views along with outstanding atmospherics

Incorporating the latest in technological innovation, the amphitheatre structure is fully future proofed with high speed 100mb broadband, state-of-the-art sound system and 3 phase power supply, making it ﬁt for purpose for any outdoor event. Measuring 1600 sq. metres, tiered seating for 240 guests, direct car access and fully catered, the amphitheatre is the ideal location for product launches, team building, concerts, outdoor cinemas and weddings.

It joins the purpose built 5,959 sq. metre ballroom and 1,111 sq. metres of conference and meeting space which are all accessed through a private entrance, making the hotel ﬁt for exclusive events.

A specialist, dedicated meetings and events team, as well as an event planner, offer an unprecedented wealth of experience and high levels of service for guests.

Now available for bookings, the space was be ofﬁcially unveiled at the 10th Anniversary party which saw stakeholders and inﬂuencers alike come together to look to the prospective future for the luxury hotel and its plans to remain at the forefront of innovation.

One of the Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa owners, Damien Gaffney, Managing Director of Tetrarch Hospitality said: “I am delighted to say that from the outset, working with Ian and the team here in Powerscourt to refurbish the lobby, Sugar Loaf lounge, external area to SIKA and undertake the mammoth project of developing our own outdoor amphitheatre, has been a pleasure. The finished product is an outstanding reflection of everyone’s hard work and we hope that every single guest that comes to stay with us or use our facilities feels the same way as we for a long time to come.”

Speaking of the refurbishment and amphitheatre addition, Ian Wynne, General Manager said: “We are delighted to add this new unique space to our hotel offering. We have built a strong reputation over the years as one of Ireland’s leading hotels and we strive to provide the utmost in service and facilities to all guests. We have welcomed some fantastic high proﬁle events over the last 10 years and we look forward to welcoming many more.”

In addition to the amphitheatre, the Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa lobby and Sugar Loaf Lounge has undergone a €500,000 refurbishment that incorporates the hotel’s signature style with bespoke, custom made furniture designed by Irish manufacturers of handcrafted furniture. While the Sugar Loaf Lounge has been given an injection of colour, the interior still ﬁts perfectly with the theme throughout the hotel with the lounge and lobby’s bold wooden panelling and stone pillars remaining the centre of Powerscourt’s beautiful interior. The new increase has increased seating capacity to 120 and a new state of the art sound system completes the refurbishment and positions the hotel as one of the leaders of innovation in the hospitality industry.

With further refurbishment and visionary plans for 2018 as part of the multi-phased programme, there promises to be an exciting future for the resort.

