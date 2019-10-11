Positive future as third generation of family take forward Framar Health

Framar Health, a name synonymous with nutrition and complementary therapies in Northern Ireland is enjoying a time of reinvigorating change as a new generation of the Maconaghie family takes over the reigns of the successful retail store and clinic.

Having been recently recognised in the Health and Fitness Awards NI where Framar won the prestigious titles of ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Industry’ and ‘Health and Fitness Retailer of the Year’, the family-run business is flourishing.

Founder Paul Maconaghie says it’s exciting times for the business, “The time is right to hand over the keys of the business to the next generation. Winning the ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Industry’ award was really the cherry on top for my retirement and I’m very much looking forward to seeing how my son and my son in law will lead Framar Health into the future. They will be supported by my wonderfully talented daughter, Katrina, and I’m confident the trio will be hugely successful. They’ve started off brilliantly by scooping the ‘Health and Fitness Retailer of the Year’ Award and I am confident that they will take the business to new heights.”

“The transition has been pretty seamless,” says Justin Maconaghie, senior buyer and Partner at Framar Health, “We are planning to stay ahead of the curve in the holistic sector. We want to meet the challenges of 21st-century living and develop our business for the future.”

Sister Katrina and her husband Edwin share his confidence and enthusiasm as they step up to the helm of Northern Ireland’s most renowned health and fitness retailer established by their father Paul almost four decades ago.

Edwin says: “Our challenges are the same as all independent retailers. We recognise there’s more competition in terms of corporate players, but we have something special they can’t acquire easily and that is long-term relationships with our clients and customers. They trust us to look after them, and we trust their loyalty to keep coming back to us. The longevity of this business in such a competitive sector is a testament to that strong relationship.”

Framar Health thoroughly enjoy supporting their loyal community of customers and clients and are particularly excited about their partnership with the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon, “This fantastic opportunity over the next couple of years will provide complementary therapies and evidence based nutritional supplements to the competitors of the Belfast marathon, supporting them pre and post training. Working closely with leading nutritional brands, we are delighted to work with the Belfast Marathon team.” says Edwin Howe, Paul’s son-in-law and partner in Framar Health.

Framar Health

Framar Health is now well established as a trusted name synonymous with quality products, expert advice and excellent customer service, and the company continues to enjoy exceptional success at what is a key transitional point in the business’s 38-year history.

The recent wins in the Health and Fitness Awards NI only go to show how valued Framar Health is in this sector. Within their Complementary Health Clinic located on the upper floors of their Lisburn Road retail store, Framar offers therapies such as sports massage, osteopathy, reflexology and aromatherapy, supporting all aspects of fitness training and general health.

Along with their popular Vega Food Sensitivity Testing clinic and ASYRA Health Screening Analysis, Framar is home to three BANT registered Nutritional Therapists, highly regarded homeopaths, qualified pregnancy massage therapists and is holds a regular clinic with Tertia Molenaar de Vries, the late Jan de Vries’ daughter.

“My late grandfather and homeopath Frank Maconaghie was the first practitioner to work in our clinic,” says Katrina, Paul’s daughter and wife to Edwin. “The name of the business is taken from his name and my late grandmother Margaret’s name, so supporting our clients and customers is a personal affair for us! We inherently value the time and energy they put into building the business with our dad, and we only hope we can make their memory proud.”

Today, the Framar Health retail team consists of six staff members boasting over 86 years of experience in the health and wellness industry between them. “Our staff have always played a vital role in the integrity of our business. They are committed to personal education within the industry, are incredibly supportive of our customers and we greatly appreciate their support of the future vision of the business.” say the younger generation.

With plans to introduce more and more plastic-free alternatives, the expansion of nutritional supplement product lines, advancements in e-commerce solutions and further brand development, the future is looking bright for this new Framar Health generation.