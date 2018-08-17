Plans revealed for inaugural Innovation Nation conference in Newry

Some of the world’s most respected entrepreneurs are lining up to take part in Innovation Nation 2018, the first-ever innovation and technology conference in the city of Newry this September.

Innovation Nation 2018, which is being run by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and a number of supporting partners from the public and private sectors, will show how organisations can use the latest innovations and technology to drive their businesses and will shine a light on the burgeoning tech scene in Newry and the surrounding area.

The conference will take place on the 27th & 28th September, with the second day delivered in partnership with Catalyst Inc. which is lending its expertise to shape an exciting programme for up to 300 school children from 10 schools across the Council area, the Day of Ambition.

Liam Hannaway, Chief Executive, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said: “Innovation Nation will celebrate the powerhouse innovation and tech scene which has emerged in the Newry, Mourne and Down district over the last few years, showcasing the ground-breaking work which some of our local companies have been carrying out.

“With innovation and technology now infiltrating every aspect of our work and personal life, Innovation Nation is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the fourth industrial revolution taking place all around.”

Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Mark Murnin said: “I have pledged to make sure the young people of this district are fully equipped to help drive the economy in the future so Day of Ambition is particularly important to us at the council. We want to get the next generation excited about the brilliant things which are happening in the technology sphere in the district and give them the best opportunities to experience the world of work.”

“This generation is the workforce of tomorrow and we need to make sure we are producing the right talent to meet the future demand from the sector.”

Newry, Mourne and Down has a long history of innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector, spawning global market leaders such as First Derivatives plc and STATSports. The district also has a number of leading innovative companies that continue to adopt technology in order to remain ahead of the competition and maintain a strong export trajectory, such as Norbrook Laboratories.

First Derivatives plc and Norbrook Laboratories have demonstrated their support for the conference by becoming Innovation Nation 2018’s headline sponsor and gold-level sponsor respectively. KPMG, STATSports and Invest NI are also supporting the inaugural event as silver-level sponsors and will also play an important role.

Adrian Toner, COO, First Derivatives plc said: “We are pleased to become the headline sponsor of Innovation Nation in its first year and believe it will perfectly position Newry, Mourne and Down as a great place in which to locate and invest.

“It will highlight the impressive pipeline of talent in the district and showcase the world-leading technology companies already operating here. Furthermore, it will also heavily promote education to align with the skills required to help shape the future of innovation and to meet the requirements of key employers in the region.”

Liam Nagle, CEO, Norbrook Laboratories added: “As one of the largest employers in this area, we are delighted to play our part in showcasing the attractiveness of the district alongside the talent and innovation which has always been in our DNA.

“Innovation Nation 2018 will host some of the world’s leading thinkers on all aspects of innovation and technology – from cyber security to artificial intelligence, robotics to augmented reality – and offer practical advice on how businesses can harness current and future trends to improve efficiency and grow their bottom line.”

