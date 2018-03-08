Planning granted to Radius Housing for £35 million housing-led regeneration

Radius Housing has been granted planning approval for the regeneration of the former Visteon site at a meeting of Belfast City Council.

The £35 million development will see the construction of 244 private and social homes and access to community and workspace facilities, all set within extensive newly landscaped and open space on the former factory site.

This is one of the largest housing development projects anywhere in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The regeneration of the site will also lead directly to 300 construction jobs, including apprenticeships, and will make an overall contribution to the economy of some £86 million. Radius purchased the former Visteon site in June 2013, with the aim of providing social and private housing, community facilities and employment opportunities. Since then the organisation has undertaken considerable work to prepare the site for development, including the demolition of several derelict factory buildings and significant remediation work. Contractors undertaking the construction phase of the project are expected to be on-site in March 2018.

Following the decision to approve the application, John McLean, CEO Radius Housing said: “I am delighted that this planning approval has been granted, which will see the transformation of a brownfield site to a vibrant and sustainable neighbourhood in West Belfast. As well as building over 240 homes in an area of acute housing shortage, the project will support 300 construction jobs when builders move on-site in March. In addition, we have exciting proposals for apprentice schemes as well as for long-term local employment opportunities. Radius is making a direct investment of £35 million which will generate an overall economic benefit of £86 million to the wider economy.

“As well as housing we plan to be able to progress the commercial element of the development simultaneously with the construction of the housing. We will continue to work closely with residents in the surrounding area to keep them fully appraised of the progress of the development,” he added.

For further information on the regeneration project please visit www.radiusvisteonregeneration.com

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Other Articles