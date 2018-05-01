Philanthropy Fortnight explores the process of giving

Businesses and individuals should be more strategic when they give to charity in order to make their donations go further and help more people. Philanthropy Fortnight, Northern Ireland’s sixth annual celebration of charitable giving, will be held from May 14-25 to explore the many ways to contribute to causes and make a difference to society.

“The people of Northern Ireland are well known for being among the most generous in Ireland and the United Kingdom yet we are spontaneous in our giving, often responding to an emotional response or a request from a friend. With Philanthropy Fortnight we want to encourage a strategic approach to charitable giving,” explained Siofra Healy, Director of Philanthropy at the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.

“The programme of events celebrates our proud culture of philanthropy and how donors and charities can work together to make an impact within a particular cause and find, secure and sustain the long term resources needed. This is so at a time when Government funding, which we are very dependent on in Northern Ireland, is continuing to be reduced. We hope that this year’s programme will help stimulate debate and look at how charities and their supporters can meet the challenges together and attract the finances, skills and time they need.”

Philanthropy Fortnight involves close collaboration between a range of partner organisations including the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, Belfast Charitable Society, Arts & Business, Will to Give and the Fermanagh Trust.

Leaving a legacy after death is one of the themes running through the celebration, with speakers including Jess Dornan Lynas, the founder of Afterbook.com, an online resource that enables people to share memories of their loved ones.

Jess will be speaking about her experiences at an event organised by the organisation Will to Give, which is working to encourage more charitable giving through wills. The ‘Death Café’ event takes place at Belmont Tower on May 19.

Highlights of Philanthropy Fortnight include:

Community Foundation events include Seeing is Believing which is an opportunity to understand the issues faced by our communities and the impact of your support and donations; Charity Champions in Action – a crowd funding event with four charities pitching for funds; and an event for Professional Advisors.

Fermanagh Trust and the Fisher Foundation will be celebrating local philanthropy and volunteers willing to help the disadvantaged throughout the world. This will include presentation of bursary awards to the young people who will be carrying out voluntary work overseas.

Arts & Business NI will hold a special event about fundraising from arts audiences. At this event Kath Russell, Director of Development at the Hallé Concerts Society will be sharing how the Manchester-based orchestra fundraises from its networks.

The Barbour Fund, which was created by Hilden District Nursing Trust and Belfast Charitable Society to recognise hundreds of years of philanthropic works delivered by these historic organisations, is holding an event to celebrate its recent grants. In the past year it has supported older people’s activities, skills development projects and individuals who are trying to improve their lives.

For more information about Philanthropy Fortnight visit www.communityfoundationni.org

Category: Other Articles