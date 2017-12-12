P2V Systems Ranks in 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA

After ranking at position 10 last month in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland, P2V Systems is celebrating more success after making it in to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, appearing at position 284.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA program is an objective industry ranking program focused on the technology ecosystem in the Clean Technology, Communication, Hardware, Life Sciences, Media and Software sectors. It recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) during the past four years, based on revenue growth. The program is supported by the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 initiatives, which rank high-growth technology companies by location or specifically defined geographic area.

This year’s EMEA program features winners from 18 countries, with an average growth rate of 1,377 percent, up from 967 percent in 2016. Growth for individual companies on the list ranged from 220 percent to 107,117 percent. Now in its seventeenth year, winners were selected as a result of their fiscal-year percentage revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

P2V Systems CEO, Stephen McCann commented “After great success in the Deloitte Fast 50 Ireland this year, it comes as another welcome achievement to be ranked in the Fast 500 EMEA program. We are delighted to represent the IT sector in Northern Ireland in such a prestigious list of companies and help show companies across EMEA that the IT sector here continues to grow and prosper at an international level.”

