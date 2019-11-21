Ormeau Business Park partner with Beattie Ireland

Ormeau Business Park has announced a series of training events aimed at helping South Belfast-based businesses grow.

The Business Park, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, has partnered with Beattie Ireland to offer PR and marketing advice to its tenants and other businesses in the South Belfast area.

Ormeau Business Park was the first major development on the Gasworks site 20 years ago. More than 140 people work within the Park’s 27-strong tenant base – the highest number ever. The Gasworks, where the Park is located, had been the site of Belfast’s gas-making industry during the 19th century.

Patricia McNeill, Operations Manager at Ormeau Business Park, said: “We are thrilled about our new partnership with Beattie Ireland, especially as we approach our landmark 20th anniversary. We have some fabulous tenant companies who have ambitious growth plans and we believe this new initiative represents a great opportunity for growing SME’s in South Belfast to gain important industry tips from a team of highly respected integrated communications experts.”

The PR and marketing advice will come in the form of four sessions beginning in January 2020. The first event, entitled Marketing for Non-Marketers, is planned for January 16th at the Ormeau Business Park. The following three sessions have been scheduled for February 6th, April 2nd and June 4th in 2020. The series, led by Beattie Ireland MD, David McCavery, will incorporate practical advice on the secrets to a successful press release, boosting a company’s social media presence, building a corporate brand and the fundamentals of marketing. Interested parties are being advised to sign up for all four sessions in advance as there will be limited availability.

David McCavery, Managing Director of Beattie Ireland, said: “The timing of our venture with Ormeau Business Park is perfect, as it celebrates its milestone anniversary. We currently work with many ambitious SME’s and we believe these events will prove to be hugely beneficial in assisting local companies to grow their businesses.”

Beattie Ireland, formerly SERIOUS PR, merged with Beattie Communications in early October and provides integrated communications services across Ireland within the construction, hospitality, food, recruitment, financial and tech sectors. The London Headquartered Beattie Group employs around 140 people across the UK and North America.

Companies, based in South Belfast, who are interested in attending the events can find out more by contacting either Patricia McNeill at [email protected] and 028 9033 9906, or Aaron O’Reilly at [email protected] and 028 9099 3403.