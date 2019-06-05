Operating profits up at Belfast City Airport

Operating profit at Belfast City Airport increased by 11.9% in 2018 to reach £3,251,000 from £2,905,000 the previous year.

Turnover at the airport, which handled 2.51 million passengers during the year, also rose by 3.9% to £22,086,000 from £21,250,000 in 2017.

The figures were contained in accounts filed at Companies House.

During the year, work commenced on a £15 million investment programme aimed at further enhancing the experience for the airport’s core business and leisure passengers.

The scheme included a major upgrade of the departure lounge and a significant increase in its retail and food and beverage offering.

Meanwhile, a reconfiguration of the central security area, which included the introduction of new security lanes, has cut the average passenger processing time to only six minutes.

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data also recently revealed the airport – already named by The Telegraph as the UK and Ireland’s most convenient – to be the most punctual in the UK.

The first of three new purpose-built fire tenders, offering the latest technology in aviation fire-fighting and rescue, were also delivered to Belfast City Airport Fire Service in 2018, as part of a seven-figure investment.

Belfast City Airport Chief Executive Brian Ambrose said: “2018 was another strong year for Belfast City Airport and it was particularly pleasing to open our new security area as part of our overall terminal upgrade, which has been hugely popular with our passengers.

“Our programme of investment works carry on throughout 2019 as we continue to improve the journey from car to gate. A covered walkway has recently been installed from our premier car park and our front of house area is being redeveloped ensuring ease of access for all passengers.

“We also constantly work to develop our route offering, alongside our airline partners Aer Lingus, British Airways, KLM, and Flybe, seeking new opportunities to increase frequency and capacity across our domestic and European network.”