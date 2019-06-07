Only One Week Left to Enter OFTEC Energy Enterprise Competition!

There is only one week remaining for school children to enter the OFTEC Energy Enterprise competition.

The competition created by OFTEC, the organisation representing the liquid fuel heating industry in Ireland, is sharing the importance of energy efficiency with school children across Northern Ireland.

School pupils in Primary 5 are being invited to join OFTEC Energy Enterprise. Entrants will be able to demonstrate their creative flair in a colouring competition that also shares expert ways in which families can be more energy efficient around the home.

Along with raising the importance of home energy efficiency in schools, OFTEC is sharing the following advice with homeowners, demonstrating how small steps can take place now to help create a more energy efficient future:

Turn your thermostat down – try and keep the room at 19°C. Increasing room temperature by only 1°C, can increase heating costs by 10%.

Switching off standby – by properly turning off those appliances that often sit on standby at the mains, such as TVs and computer screens, you could make a saving of up to £50 a year.

Swap to energy saving light bulbs – by simply switching from regular to energy saving light bulbs, you could save £55 per year on your energy bill.

Be water efficient – By taking a shower instead of a bath and you'll use a lot less hot water. And with a water-efficient head to your shower, you could save up to £75 a year on your energy bill.

Consider switching to a condensing boiler– for greater long-term cost savings,a new condensing oil boiler can save homeowners up to 25%, or approximately £273, off an annual heating bill. An OFTEC registered technician can install this for you, along with providing annual services to ensure your boiler is working efficiently.

David Blevings, OFTEC Ireland Manager, said:“OFTEC’s Energy Enterprise competition across Northern Ireland is sharing the importance of energy efficiency with the younger generation. Home energy efficiency is extremely important for the overall future of energy in NI. It is vital that those who will be shaping our future understand the importance of protecting our planet through considering how they use energy. We’re looking forward to seeing all the wonderfully creative competition entries and welcoming pupils to OFTEC’s Energy Enterprise, championing energy efficiency of the future.”

Five shortlisted winners will receive a professional Crayola artist set, with the overall winner receiving a school trip for their class to W5, Belfast. The winners will be chosen by an expert panel of judges, including David Blevings, OFTEC Ireland Manager, Colin Williams, Creative Director, Sixteen South and Eibhlin de Barra, Director, Young at Art.

Competition closing date is Friday 14thJune 2019.

To find out more about OFTEC’s Energy Enterprise and the colouring competition entry form, visit www.oilheatingforlife.com/

For your nearest OFTEC registered technician and more energy saving tips, visit www.oftec.ie