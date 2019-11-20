One Shore Street Donaghadee Achieves Five Stars from Tourism NI

One Shore Street situated on the seafront overlooking the harbour in Donaghadee, Co. Down has achieved a five star grading from Tourism NI.

The beautifully restored Georgian property has five deluxe bedrooms some of which offer spectacular sea views. Dating back to the 1800s, the building has undergone a complete transformation to create an exceptional place for visitors to relax and unwind, providing a true seaside escape in luxurious surroundings.

One Shore St. is the perfect base for both local and international tourists in search of a stylish getaway with plenty of local attractions to explore nearby including gin tasting at Copeland Distillery, a pint of Guinness in one of Ireland’s oldest pubs and a range of excellent restaurants within walking distance.

Samantha Corr, Quality & Standards Manager at Tourism NI, commented: “We are thrilled to award Karen this well-deserved five star grading for her luxurious guest accommodation. We congratulate Karen on achieving this level of quality and helping to send a strong message to our visitors on the standard available within the Northern Ireland tourism accommodation offering.”

Karen Bolleboom, owner of One Shore St. said: “What an amazing first year for One Shore Street. We opened our five bedroom luxury guest accommodation last December, having completely renovated a seafront period property in Donaghadee. We’ve already welcomed guests from all over the world, who are enjoying the buzz in Donaghadee’s bars, restaurants, cafes and the newly opened Copeland Distillery. The property is also available for exclusive hire and we have enjoyed hosting birthday parties, pop-up foodie events and wedding guests.

Karen added: “Donaghadee is also an ideal base to explore the Mournes, tour the peninsula and sample the famous fresh seafood from Strangford Lough. Receiving five stars from Tourism NI has rounded off our first year perfectly and is the icing on the cake.”