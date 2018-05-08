One Rosette Award for Bishop’s Gate Hotel

If ever a new hotel has made an impact since it opened, it has to be Bishop’s Gate Hotel!

Following a recent assessment from the AA, Bishop’s Gate Hotel has been given a coveted Rosette Award for the dining experience in The Gown restaurant. Discussing the achievement Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director, Bishop’s Gate Hotel says:

“This is a huge accolade for an independently run boutique hotel and restaurant, which only opened its doors in 2016. It is wonderful that we are now getting recognised for the quality of the food offering. We have a committed team of talented chefs in the hotel. A Rosette is awarded for the quality of the restaurant, the service provided and the standard and presentation of the food. Less than 10% of restaurants in the UK have a Rosette Award.”

Ciaran adds: “I’m absolutely thrilled and I want to thank the fantastic team that we have at Bishop’s Gate Hotel. Without them these endorsements would simply not have been possible. We’re now in our third year of business and going from strength to strength. It’s an exciting time for us. Our reputation for excellence and high-quality service is well known, as is the ongoing work we undertake to ensure unrivalled levels of expertise. This is all an integral part of the Bishop’s Gate Hotel experience and the reason that our guests keep coming back.

“The Gown Restaurant is the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ but we offer a variety of different dining options with casual food served in the Wig Bar and private dining menus for both 7 London Street and The Northern Counties Ballroom, as well as Afternoon Tea in the Hervey Library”.

Encouraging people to make their own judgements about Bishop’s Gate Hotel Ciaran says: “I know people might think I’m biased, which is why I’d say come and visit and find out for yourself what makes Bishop’s Gate Hotel unique. You’re guaranteed a heady mix of ingredients. For starters, there’s a generous dose of Derry hospitality, delivered by genuine, friendly people from those on the reception desk, to the bar staff and the restaurant team. Then there’s the rooms, they’re like a little slice of paradise!”

To find out more about Bishop’s Gate Hotel log on to www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com

Category: After 5 - Your Lifestyle, Everything Foodie!, Hotel Reviews, Other Articles