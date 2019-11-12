Omagh’s Kennedy Bacon opens plant in Donegal

Kennedy Bacon, the Omagh farm-based business specialising in dry cured bacon, gammon and sausages, has opened a cookery plant in Donegal to manufacture ‘Bacon Bits’ for foodservice and retail, writes Sam Butler.

The small company, formed and run by Mervyn Kennedy, has successful business in Northern Ireland including supplying a range of dry cured bacon products to leading retailers such as Eurospar and SuperValu and is a key supporter of farmers’ markets across Northern Ireland. Kennedy Bacon is a Food NI member company.

Kennedy Bacon

The new factory, located at Maheraroarty in Donegal’s Gaeltacht, is now cooking dry cured bacon bits to help expand the small company’s business in the Republic of Ireland, a developing market for the Northern Ireland company.

The new bits, otherwise known as lardons, are designed as an ingredient for chefs and other food manufacturers such as pizza toppings and sandwich fillers.

The new factory has been assisted by Udaras na Gaeltachta, the regional agency responsible for measures to promote development of the economy there as well as the community in this Irish-speaking part of Donegal. It is based in the Food Innovation Hub.

“We lease the premises from them,” Mervyn Kennedy says. “They’ve also part-funded us to help install the cooking equipment needed to run the business from here. It’s a perfect fit for us,” he adds.

The farm near Omagh, base for a pig finishing and manufacturing operation, will continue as the company’s main production operation for its 10-strong range of bacon, gammon and pork sausages. “Confusion over the likely impact of Brexit, especially on food trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic, certainly helped shape our decision,” continues Mr Kennedy.

“The main influence, however, was our interest in expanding sales in the Republic, our most important market outside Northern Ireland, and especially on opportunities with other manufacturers. We will continue to develop our base in Omagh,” he adds.

Kennedy Bacon has won a string of awards for its bacon and pork products including UK Great Taste Awards and Blas na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards. The artisan business employs around six people in Co Tyrone.