OFTEC Launches Competition to Find Energy Enterprise of the Future

OFTEC, the organisation representing the liquid fuel heating industry in Ireland, has launched a competition to help share the importance of energy efficiency with school children across Northern Ireland.

School pupils in Primary 5 are being invited to join OFTEC Energy Enterprise. Entrants will be able to demonstrate their creative flair in a colouring competition that also shares expert ways in which families can be more energy efficient around the home.

Poor energy use in the home, including leaving heating and lights on by mistake for just four hours a week means families are wasting thousands of pounds per year on their energy bills. A recent MoneyWise survey revealed that NI households are the second most wasteful in the UK. They use an average of seven hours and 48 minutes of unnecessary heating each week, with only London wasting more.

David Blevings, OFTEC Ireland Manager, said: “At OFTEC, we recognise that mixed fuels are key to the successful future of energy and efficiency. We understand that taking steps to improve the energy efficiency of your home can seem like a daunting task. Yet making small changes to the way you heat your home can save you from unnecessary spending and create an energy efficient home environment.

“We are delighted to be launching our Energy Enterprise competition across Northern Ireland to share the importance of energy efficiency with the younger generation. Home energy efficiency is extremely important for the overall future of energy in NI. It is vital that those who will be shaping our future understand the importance of protecting our planet through considering how they use energy. We’re looking forward to seeing all the wonderfully creative competition entries and welcoming pupils to OFTEC’s Energy Enterprise, championing energy efficiency of the future.”

Five shortlisted winners will receive a professional Crayola artist set, with the overall winner receiving a school trip for their class to W5, Belfast. The winners will be chosen by an expert panel of judges, including David Blevings, OFTEC Ireland Manager, Colin Williams, Creative Director, Sixteen South and Eibhlin de Barra, Director, Young at Art.

OFTEC Competition closing date is Friday 14th June 2019.

To find out more about OFTEC’s Energy Enterprise and the colouring competition entry form, visit www.oilheatingforlife.com/

For your nearest OFTEC registered technician and more energy saving tips, visit www.oftec.ie