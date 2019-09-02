Northern Regional College to relocate to St Joseph’s

Northern Regional College is to relocate to the former St Joseph’s College premises in Beresford Avenue while its new Coleraine campus is being built.

The College has embarked on an £84 million capital investment programme, funded by the Department of the Economy, to develop new campuses on its current sites in Union Street, Coleraine and Farm Lodge, Ballymena.

The new purpose-built Coleraine campus with state-of-the-art facilities will be on an extended site which includes the former Church of Ireland buildings on Brook St.

Northern Regional College’s Principal and Chief Executive, Professor Terri Scott said the projects will significantly benefit the local economy and open up exciting new career opportunities for students of all ages.

“During the construction project, employment and apprenticeship opportunities will be created in the College’s catchment area helping to increase the local skills base and both investment and learners to the area.

“The new Coleraine campus will serve the Causeway Coast and Glens area and, throughout the project there will be many exciting opportunities, not only for our learners, but for local schools to engage with the project. We will work with the Council and other stakeholders to ensure that our provision meets the local employment needs while also providing pathways to higher education opportunities.”

Professor Scott added: “The new campus will open onto Anderson Park, creating an attractive outdoor space. Our staff and students, as well as the local community, will all benefit from the College’s stronger links with the town centre.”

The existing College buildings at Union Street will be demolished and, during the 2020/2021 academic year when the new campus is being built, classes will be temporarily transferred to the former St Joseph’s College premises.

Northern Regional College is currently accepting applications for courses in a range of subject areas, including Access to University, Built Environment and Engineering, Business and Computing, Counselling, Creative Industries (TV & Film, Performing Arts, Digital Media) Hair and Beauty, Health and Social Care, Childcare, Hospitality, Tourism, Science & Sport.