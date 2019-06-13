Northern Ireland’s Financial Sector in the Shadow of a No-Deal Brexit

Almost every business in Northern Ireland will be touched in some way by Brexit. From pubs to law firms, farms to car dealerships, nothing will be immune. That’s not meant to suggest that every business will be negatively impacted – some could thrive – but the repercussions of Brexit will be felt by all businesses.

Often overlooked in the local news analysis of Brexit, which tends to focus on the border issue and agricultural sector, is the impact it might have on financial trading. Belfast doesn’t exactly have its own Wall Street, of course, but there are plenty of financial firms in the city with links to the City of London and beyond.

Northern Ireland’s financial services sector booming

Indeed, Invest NI has successfully beat the drum for the region in a bid to attract companies involved with financial software, security and fintech. It’s worked, especially in Belfast, where financial service firms employ thousands. Consider, for example, that American invest bank, Citigroup, with over 2,000 employees, employs more people in Northern Ireland than the likes of Dunnes Stores and McDonalds combined.

But, the spectre of a no-deal Brexit hangs over the industry. While moves have been made to ensure the critical areas of the financial industry have some sort of continuity in the event of no-deal, there is doubt over the trading of as many as 6,000 stocks if the EU and UK can’t agree a deal. What will this mean for free trading on the burgeoning fintech platforms, many of which are supported by firms based in Northern Ireland? What will it mean for the thousands of Northern Ireland jobs from employers like Citigroup, Lloyds and Santander?

Oversimplification of Brexit isn’t helping

The problem is that nobody really knows. Brexit is one of the most complicated economic, social and political processes we will likely see in our lifetimes, yet it is still being presented in the simplest terms by politicians. Hearing slogans like “it’s the will of the people” is a bit more impactful than trying to explain the $4 trillion derivatives market that flows out through the conduit of the City of London. But the former means little in terms of jobs, whereas the latter is partly responsible for making a city like Belfast thrive.

Indeed, many who work in the financial sector are dismayed at how the industry is not front and centre of the Brexit narrative. Some stats from the UK Parliament’s own research conclude: UK financial services paid £27.3 billion in tax in the 2016/17, a number similar in size to the entire Northern Ireland economy; an estimated 1.1 million jobs are based in financial services; there was a surplus (in 2016) in exports of financial services to the EU of £51 billion (source: UK Parliament research briefings, Commons Briefing papers SN06193).

Yet, certainly in Northern Ireland, we do not find a huge amount of analysis on this subject in print and broadcast media, and the silence from local politicians is deafening. In a perfect world, even one where the realities of Brexit have been accepted, we should be planning for the future of Northern Ireland’s relatively young financial sector with confidence, perhaps even with the ambition of one day seeing Belfast as a major financial centre in a post-Brexit Europe. But uncertainty and obfuscation are clouding any such ambitions, and the local financial services industry will have to hope for the best, while preparing for the worst.