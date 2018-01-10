Northern Ireland’s ‘Digital Champion’ to be recognised at Responsible Business Awards

Business in the Community NI is set to recognise and celebrate the local organisation that best creates innovative digital solutions to tackle environmental and social challenges for the first time at its annual Responsible Business Awards with Digital Champion Award.

The new ‘Digital Champion’ award is sponsored by leading ICT solutions provider and global technology company, Fujitsu – a business well known for its own responsible business practices and helping companies achieve growth through digital transformation.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland, Fujitsu’s Director of Delivery, Chris James said;

“We are proud to support this pioneering award and recognise the business models, new technologies and innovative, practical solutions companies are taking to tackle social and environmental challenges. Digital innovation is rapidly creating new technology, creating new jobs and adding value across industries, with the potential to transform the world. By recognising a local ‘Digital Champion’ organisation, not only can we acknowledge the creative ways in which companies are working to ensure everyone can benefit from the digital age, but help inspire others to do the same.”

Commenting on the Awards, Chair of Business in the Community NI, Roy Adair CBE, added: “The Responsible Business Awards recognise those organisations that are truly having an impact on their people, the planet and the places where they operate. The responsible business movement has gone from strength-to-strength in Northern Ireland in recent years, and we want to recognise the contributions of companies that put social and environmental concerns at the heart of their corporate strategy.

“The Awards are free to enter and open to organisations from any sector or geographical location. There is a category to suit every organisation. It doesn’t matter how big or small your business is, if your organisation is committed to being a force for good, we want to hear from you!”

The Awards are now open for entries and will close on Friday 23 February 2018. Applications can be made online at www.bitcni.org.uk/awards and the winners will be revealed at a glittering gala dinner at Belfast Waterfront Hall on Thursday 24 May 2018.

Category: Other Articles