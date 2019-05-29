Northern Ireland ideal location for cyber security investment

One of the UK’s leading cyber security specialists has said Northern Ireland is an “ideal location” when it comes to our cyber expertise.

Tech Nation’s cyber lead Ollie Bone says the country’s expertise has not gone unnoticed. He said:

“The UK is an acknowledged leader in cyber security and many successful businesses – large and small – are headquartered here. Belfast-based companies SaltDNA and RepKnight, which are on Tech Nation’s first Cyber programme, are testament to Northern Ireland’s fast growing cyber security sector. There is world-class talent on offer and leading universities which make Northern Ireland the ideal location to continue building on Belfast’s cyber expertise and word renown.

“In this year’s Tech Nation report, we found that turnover from digital tech businesses in Northern Ireland is currently £1.3bn, while the number of digital businesses stands at 1,600. These findings illustrate the strength of Northern Ireland’s digital economy including its growing cyber sector.”

His comments come as up to 20 of the UK’s most promising startup cyber security companies will visit the city at June’s Digital DNA event.

Tech Nation Cyber is a new growth programme that supports these leading scaleups through facilitating the build of a community and brand around the acceleration of the entire UK ecosystem.

“Our ultimate vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to scale a cyber security business,” Mr Bone said.

Funded by the UK Government’s Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Tech Nation’s Cyber cohort is part of the National Cyber Security Strategy plan to foster the growth of new cyber security products and services, and to help them scale-up and access international markets.

As well as a contingent of GB-based firms in attendance, Tech Nation’s Cyber programme also includes Belfast-based company SaltDNA and RepKnight.

Speaking about the visit, chief executive Joe Boyle of SaltDNA said: “It is truly indicative of the strength of our local scene that so many of the UK’s top talents will be in Belfast at once. This is an incredible opportunity not only for us to engage with our cohort partners, but also for the wider sector to come together to benefit from one another’s invaluable advice.”

Simon Bailie, CEO of Digital DNA, welcomed the visit of the cohort to Belfast.“With a world-renowned cyber security hub at CSIT already in place, an impressive cluster of international firms and a range of startups, coupled with Queen’s University Belfast’s recent announcement that it will be offering 40 full scholarships to its specialist cyber security MSc programme, it is clear that Belfast’s cyber security scene is on an increasingly upward trajectory. We are delighted to host the Tech Nation Cyber cohort at this year’s Digital DNA event,” he said.

Digital DNA will take place 18 – 19 June 2019 at St. George’s Market, Belfast. The full schedule and passes for the two-day conference are available via https://live.digitaldna.org.uk