Northern Ireland employees worried about Artificial Intelligence at Work: IIP Report

Investors in People’s Artificial Intelligence at Work Report has revealed clear trends of concern across the workforce in Northern Ireland. Our survey revealed that nearly a third (30%) of employees here are worried that AI will cause disruption to their role within the next two years.

30% of workers in Northern Ireland are worried that AI will disrupt their role within two years

40% of workers believe that their manager lacks the skill to integrate AI in to the team

40% of workers in Northern Ireland think that they would be retrained by their employer if Artificial Intelligence (AI) were to disrupt their role

30% feel that their organisation communicates well when new AI is introduced

This 30% compares to the national figure of 27%, suggesting that workers in Northern Ireland are more concerned than the national workforce that automation will impact their workplaces.

Similarly, workers in Northern Ireland are more likely to agree that their organisation communicates well when new technology is introduced to the office. 30% of workers in the region think that their employer is a good communicator around AI, compared to 24% of the national workforce. Although neither figure is promising, employers in Northern Ireland are evidently doing more to create a culture of communication.

40% of workers in Northern Ireland are confident that their employer would retrain them, should their role be automated. Once again this is a higher figure than nationally (34%), which suggests that employers in this region are doing more to assure staff that they are valued members of the team.

Finally, workers in Northern Ireland are significantly more confident in the ability of their managers to integrate new AI into the team that the national workforce. Indeed, 30% of workers here feel that their manager lacks the skills necessary, compared to 39% on the national scale.

Of these Artificial Intelligence at Work findings, IIP CEO Paul Devoy said “Our first Artificial Intelligence at Work: Perceptions & Attitudes report has revealed unique insights into how UK workers feel about AI in the workplace.

“Unsurprisingly, there are channels of concern across the workforce in Northern Ireland. The fact that nearly a third of workers here are worried that AI will disrupt their role within the next two years is a clear signal to employers to manage change effectively.

“It is clear that communication is vital in both keeping employees up to date and assuring them that they are valued members of the team, regardless of automation.”

Category: Business Advice, Family Business, Opinions & commentaries, Other Articles