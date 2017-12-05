Northern Ireland digital agency Loudmouth Media claims top ranking at UK awards

Specialist digital advertising agency Loud Mouth Media has been named Best Small Pay per Click (PPC) Agency at the 2017 UK Search Awards.

Belfast-headquartered Loud Mouth Media was the only Northern Ireland PPC agency represented at the highly competitive industry awards, hosted in London on 30th November 2017 by comedian Jimmy Carr.

Judged by an international panel, the UK Search Awards celebrate the best in Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns, software and the teams behind them.

Founded and developed by Belfast digital advertising specialist Mark Haslam in 2011, Loud Mouth Media has grown from a solo operation to a 14 strong team of staff, supporting a client base of over 130 local and international clients through its offices in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow. The company provides specialist search, display and social media advertising solutions to clients including W5, Titanic Belfast, Old Mill Saddlery, Trust Deed Scotland, Belleek Pottery and Kx.

Speaking about the win, Loud Mouth Media Managing Director Mark Haslam said: “To receive a UK-wide award such as this is a huge accolade for our business. It acts as both recognition of the talent of our team, but also proof to our clients that our services are top quality.

“We are extremely proud to have scooped the award up against some fantastic operators and it will act as further encouragement for us to build our presence across the UK and beyond, as part of our ambitious growth plans,” said Mark.

The Search award is the latest in a string of wins for Loud Mouth Media this year, having scooped four awards at the DANI Awards in May and Managing Director Mark Haslam having been named Business Personality of the Year at the Digital DNA Awards in June.

The UK Search Awards have been celebrating the expertise, talent and achievements of the search industry for over half a decade and are regarded as the premiere celebration of SEO, PPC and content marketing in the UK.

