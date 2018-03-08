Nominations open for Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List 2018

Now in its fourth year, the prestigious Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List is open for nominations to the 2018 List.

The Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List recognises people under the age of 40 who have been responsible for helping to advance a Northern Ireland business or organisation in a demonstrable way within the last 12 months. Their achievements can be either personal or as part of a team.

Speaking at the opening of the nominations, judge panel chair Gavin Walker said, “We are looking for people who are unafraid to challenge business models or blaze new trails. Those who have applied creative thinking to a problem, and those who have attained success and notoriety at a young age.

“A successful Northern Ireland 40 Under 40 List 2018 nominee might be the manager who turned around an ailing business; the director who masterminded a campaign that has taken a business from zero to hero; the digital thinker who has implemented a new programme or reinvented an old one; the sales director who has found a way to bring fresh thinking and new business through the doors: or the entrepreneur who took an idea, shook it a bit, and has – or will – create a business to be proud of.”

The Northern Ireland 40 Under 40 List 2018 list recognises and celebrates the best of the best: digital stars, programmatic geniuses, new-business rainmakers, data scientists and entrepreneurs as well as up and comers in more established companies.

Winners for the Northern Ireland 40 Under 40 List 2018 and their nominators will be invited to join us at a spectacular Networking Lunch in May.

Nominations are open until Thursday 29th March and entering is simple, easy and fast. To nominate for the Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List 2018, please visit www.40under40northernireland.com

Category: Other Articles