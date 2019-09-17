Nomination deadline extended for Local Government Awards Northern Ireland 2020

Due to exceptional demand, the deadline for nominations for the Local Government Awards Northern Ireland has been extended for two weeks, ahead of a major awards ceremony in February 2020.

The Local Government Awards Northern Ireland showcase excellence across nine different categories and recognise the remarkable efforts of local authorities, elected members and council officials. The awards are designed to recognise the best examples of service provision, new initiatives and personal commitment from councils, councillors and council officers.

The award categories highlight outstanding initiatives from elected members, the best council team in Northern Ireland, and Northern Ireland’s local government employee of the year.

NILGA President Cllr Frances Burton said: “As we enter a new 4-year electoral term, it’s important to recognise the dramatic changes that have taken place in local government over the past number of years. A massive amount of hard work and dedication has gone into modernising and improving councils to benefit local people and local communities – as well as wider government, the economy and civic society.

“Local councils, elected members and council officials have been left to pick up the pieces in the continued absence of an Assembly at Stormont and have done an excellent job in doing so. It is important, and right, to celebrate the determination and commitment local councils have shown to their constituents in the face of growing financial and administrative pressures.

“The Awards also offer great learning platform and information exchange, something NILGA fosters every day through our Elected Member Development & Officer policy guidance & training work. The awards are a wonderful opportunity to honour excellence in everything from community planning and environmental sustainability to exciting local tourism and enterprise initiatives. I would encourage those working within local government to nominate their colleagues as soon as possible and highlight their professionalism, dedication and commitment in providing first-class, frontline public services.”

Nominees are judged by an independent panel. Finalists from each category will go forward to the Awards Recognition Ceremony at the culmination of NILGA’s Flagship Annual Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, on Thursday 20 February 2020.

Entry forms are available to download from the NILGA or APSE websites – www.nilga.org or www.apse.org.uk. The deadline for completed applications is now Monday 30 September.

The award categories are: