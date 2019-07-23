Noisy Nuts making a big noise with Applegreen

Noisy Nuts, the Co Down-based specialist in flavoured peanuts to accompany craft beers, has won business with Applegreen, the top Irish forecourt retailer, writes Sam Butler.

The enterprising business, owned and managed by Noel Allen, an experienced marketer, is now supplying a complete portfolio of snacks to Applegreen stores throughout Northern Ireland.

The company’s latest deal resulted from its participation at the recent RUAS show at Balmoral Park in the Food NI Food Pavilion. Mr Allen was introduced to an Applegreen buyer during the show.

Noisy Nuts has also participated in a series of marketing initiatives in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland organised by Food NI in conjunction with Invest NI.

Mr Allen sees the business with Applegreen as a further strengthening of the company’s presence in the local market and providing an opportunity to expand into the retailer’s large network of stores in the Republic.

“Applegreen is an immensely important player in the forecourt retail scene on the island of Ireland. Winning business in Northern Ireland gives us the opportunity to develop a successful relationship that could lead to other business. We’ll be supporting the listing with promotional activities with Applegreen in Northern Ireland,” he adds.

Noisy Nuts has developed a unique range of peanut snacks with flavourings in self-seasoning foil sachets in a handy cardboard tub. Each sachet features different flavours. Noise results when the seasoning is sprinkled over the peanuts and the tub shaken to ensure the distinctively rich flavouring coats all the nuts – hence Noisy Nuts.

The seasonings, he has developed, are designed to accentuate the characteristics of individual craft beers in particular.

The company, in addition, has seen business grow strongly in Britain from its participation in consumer and trade events particularly for craft beer enthusiasts. The snacks have been developed to be paired with craft beers, the India Pale Ales, lagers and stouts. I then had to find a way to deliver the seasonings within an overall pack of peanuts.

He has developed a range of snack tubs of peanuts which are available with different self-seasoning sachets in flavours such as pickled onion, chilli and lime, chilli beef and Thai sweet chilli.

“Consumers can pour the whole seasoning sachet in and shake the tub giving a strong flavour or season as they wish to fit with their beer drinking taste. Either way makes a noise!” he continues.

Another feature of the new snack range is a recommendation with each flavour on the type of beer it suits best.