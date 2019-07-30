Nitec wins Gold at Microsoft Partner of Year Awards

Team Nitec were delighted to be awarded Microsoft Ireland’s Partner of the Year for Modern Workplace Teamwork at this year’s Microsoft awards ceremony.

The Modern Workplace Teamwork award recognises and celebrates partners who demonstrate an exceptional ability to deliver best in class Microsoft teamwork solutions across the Office 365 portfolio, including Microsoft Teams.

Commenting on the company’s big win, Nitec’s Operations Director, Michael Hutchinson, said, “In a year that has been dominated by so much change around our internal systems, we are over the moon to receive a Partner of the Year award. Given the strength of many of the Irish partners that were shortlisted for the awards, to come away as not just a winner but also as the only Northern Ireland partner to be in the mix is a great accolade for us, and is a testament to all the effort that goes into staying ahead of the curve in these dizzying times.

“At Nitec’s core, we’re about gold standard IT security, business transforming productivity and world class service delivery. We don’t just talk about it, we actively practice what we preach, and the implementation of Microsoft Teams as our unified communications platform has enabled us to transform not just the way we work but also the way our clients work. Microsoft Teams will play a pivotal role in how we support and collaborate with our clients, and it will continue to be one of our top priorities for the year ahead.”

About Nitec

Nitec Solutions is one of Microsoft’s leading technology partners in Northern Ireland, with Gold competencies across our wide-ranging services from Office 365 and Azure, including Windows and Devices, Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Cloud Productivity and Cloud Platform, and Collaboration and Content.

To find out more, call us on 028 9442 7000 or email us at [email protected]