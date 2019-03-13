Nitec Looks to the Future with New Plans and a New Look

Having recently celebrated the huge milestone of 20 years in business, Nitec Solutions has announced that it is undertaking a refresh of its core brand identity. Reflecting the growth and development of Nitec as a leading IT solutions provider, the refresh emphasises the evolution of the company, and includes a new logo and positioning, refreshed collateral and the development of a new website.

The Antrim-based company has been the IT partner of choice for many small to medium businesses in Northern Ireland since 1998, offering a full portfolio of services including cyber security, cloud computing, software development and unified communications. With a team today of almost 50 staff and an extensive customer base of several hundred clients, Nitec has gone from strength to strength since starting off as a one-man operation 23 years ago in 1995 when owner, and now Managing Director, Nigel Mulholland, set up the business in the back of a (very well-equipped) white van.

New Look, Same Dedication to Customer Service

Commenting on the refresh, Nigel said, “Even though our look is changing, what’s not changing is our purpose and dedication to delivering on our promises to our clients. Our ‘X Equals’ logo still encapsulates both the problem-solving mentality and precision we have used to add value to businesses through intelligent technology for 20 years. However, in the 10 years since our last brand refresh, we as a company have grown in so many ways, and we want our branding and positioning to also reflect the strengths and values delivered by our enthusiastic and committed team of employees.

“Nitec is continually growing and evolving as a business but in ways to better serve our customers. Our core focus is, and always has been, on adding value to our customers’ IT experience by implementing cyber security and business productivity solutions that don’t simply meet customer requirements, they go above and beyond. This is the message that we wanted to convey in our new look – it’s cutting edge and forward thinking, and so are we.”

Going Beyond Equal

Nitec’s unique ability to deliver end-to-end IT solutions as part of a rolling 30-day commitment has earnt the company the reputation as an IT partner of choice, removing the need for restrictive and binding long-term contracts. Yet, what separates Nitec from the rest of the competition is their investment in their service delivery. In addition to delivering world class support to clients, Nitec take a progressive approach to problem-solving by proactively placing themselves in front of the problem before it even exists: developing and implementing leading edge, layered security solutions that prevent issues from arising in the first place, while providing customers with real-time access to the process monitoring and reporting.

Nitec’s approach has also attracted the interest of major players within the industry. Their Microsoft credentials are unmatched by any other Microsoft Partner in the whole of Ireland, boasting more competencies than can be fitted on the official Partner logo. It also has close ties with other global IT suppliers including Mimecast, WatchGuard, Hewlett Packard and BT, amongst others.

Nitec’s brand refresh is currently in progress and is expected to be rolled out over the next couple of months.