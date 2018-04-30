NIJobs.com Jobs Report Reveals Northern Ireland Job Vacancies at a New High

The latest NIJobs.com Jobs Report with Ulster Bank reveals almost a 20% rise in job listings for the Northern Irish marketplace (Q1 2018), taking the total number of jobs advertised in the region to a new high.

This insight from the NI’s eRecruitment leader bolsters the most recent official statistics and predictions of full employment, indicating a robust labour market, despite various challenges facing businesses.

NIJobs.com works with over 1200 local businesses and the new report suggests that growth remains broad based with a number of firms and sectors in expansion mode.

Eight of the thirty-two employment categories (one quarter) on the site posted their highest number of listings to date including; construction, architecture & property and accountancy & finance.

A number of categories, notably engineering and production, manufacturing & materials handling went close to their recent highs. The latter is indicative of continued strong demand for exports, buoyed up by robust global growth.

Sam McIlveen, General Manager of NIJobs.com comments on the latest findings; “Our latest Jobs Report with Ulster Bank continues to reflect the wider trends particularly falling employment rates and a pick-up in job creation across some sectors.

“Furthermore, in Q1 NIJobs.com recorded its highest ever month for job applications in 18 years of business. In January our candidate delivery was up 20% on the previous year, an all-time high. It’s a clear sign that people want to work and companies are continuing to expand and invest in recruitment. All of the data is telling us that there is plenty of good news for jobseekers and recruiters here despite ongoing uncertainty with BREXIT and the challenges around economic inactivity compared to other parts of the UK.”

The NIJobs.com Jobs Report with Ulster Bank analyses and interprets data with Ulster Bank’s Chief Economist Richard Ramsey. It is a timely indicator offering important insight about recruitment trends, the types of jobs people are looking for and the roles companies are keen to recruit here.

Sam adds; “There have been strong performances across the country contrary to the belief that recruitment is largely Belfast centric. In fact, two thirds of roles advertised are outside Belfast.

“Over the last year some counties have had considerable growth in their job listings; Antrim 35%, Derry 28% and Down 21%. Fermanagh also had an encouraging start to 2018 with a q/q increase of 33%.

“As you would expect companies are actively recruiting across a range of sectors such as Wrightbus (Antrim), BE Aerospace (Down), Seagate (Derry), Monaghan Bros and South West Regional College (Fermanagh).”

NIJobs.com Jobs Report Looking Ahead

Skills shortages, relevant experience and staff turnover are areas that will continue to cause concern for expansion and growth in Northern Ireland. Richard Ramsey Ulster Bank’s Chief Economist explains;

“Staff turnover remains an issue with EU nationals working here increasingly attracted to opportunities in the thriving Eurozone. There was a significant jump in job listings for opportunities in the Republic of Ireland in the latest quarter highlighting the international dimension to the competition for talent.

“There was a surge in demand for hospitality and IT workers in Q1. The former is not surprising given the number of new hotels due to open this year and IT vacancies rose by 37% q/q. IT, accountancy & finance and engineering are the three largest employment categories and together account for one-quarter of all job vacancies on offer. Hospitality is a close fourth, accounting for almost 7% of job listings.

“Two of the biggest drivers have been hospitality and the IT sector, and this will likely continue to be the case. Whilst the phrase ‘can’t get the staff’ is one that we are likely to hear more and more across the economy in the months ahead, it will be particularly so in these two key sectors.”

Richard added; “It’s not just about hiring people, it’s about getting the right people with the right skills and experience and competition for good people in IT and hospitality will be increasingly fierce. Competition in the IT sector for skills will come from the growing number of tech companies that we have locally, whilst competition for skills in hospitality will increasingly come from external sources.

“As other economies in Europe such as Germany and Poland forge ahead in terms of economic growth at a stronger rate than Northern Ireland and the UK, combined with the current exchange rate, this will make working elsewhere more attractive to many migrant workers currently in Northern Ireland.”

Top three performing sectors Q1 2018

Construction, Architecture and Property Accountancy and Finance Hospitality

