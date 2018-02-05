Nigel Owens to be keynote speaker at IoD lunch in Belfast.

Northern Ireland business leaders are being invited to ‘line out’ for lunch with world leading international rugby referee Nigel Owens at an exclusive event at the Kingspan Stadium next month.

Organised by the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) as part of its “In Conversation” series and sponsored by BDO Northern Ireland, the lunch will take place at the Kingspan Stadium on Tuesday 20th March.

Lisa Maltman, Business Development Manager, IoD NI commented: “At the IoD, we take great pride in providing the Northern Ireland business community with access to some of the highest-calibre speakers from across the world of business and beyond.

“We are delighted, therefore, to announce that we will be ‘in conversation’ with Nigel Owens at the home of Ulster Rugby next month.

“As the world’s best-known rugby official, Nigel has built a reputation for overcoming a variety of challenges and as a gifted communicator even amid incredibly tense and sometimes hostile situations, such as those found on the sporting field.

“There are important lessons for business leaders to be garnered from his experiences and we look forward to hearing more about them.”

Nigel Owens, who received an MBE in 2016 for services to rugby, has officiated at three Rugby World Cups, including at the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham.

Born and raised in a small village in south Wales, Nigel has been refereeing rugby since he was a teenager and received his first International Rugby Board appointment in 2005, taking charge as Ireland played Japan in Osaka.

Now the most-capped test match referee in the history of the sport, Nigel has officiated at more than 70 games.

Nigel Harra, Senior Partner at BDO Northern Ireland, said: “It is a tremendous privilege to support what is sure to be one of the most greatly anticipated events on this year’s business social calendar.

Like the IoD, we place great importance on the ability and willingness of business leaders to continually learn from their peers and others. This event presents a rare opportunity to hear from an individual that is consistently cited as the stand out leader in his profession.

We look forward to joining with colleagues to listen to Nigel Owens’ insights as he explores the world of leadership.”

For more information about the event or to book, contact 028 9068 3224 or visit www.iod.com/ni.

