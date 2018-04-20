Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List 2018

| April 20, 2018

We had almost 100 nominees for this year’s Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List 2018, so the competition was fierce to find our final 40.

Thanks to our judges from MB McCgardy, Ulster University Business School, Institute of Directors and 4c Executive, we managed to narrow it down to the final list.

Now you can find out who they are! – PLEASE CLICK ON THE COVER

Northern Ireland 40 under 40

Share
+1
Share

Tags:

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Competitions, Family Business, How To articles, Leadership, Opinions & commentaries, Other Articles, Start a Business, The Longer Read

Comments are closed.

«