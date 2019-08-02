New M&S store opens for business in Carrickfergus

Marks & Spencer has unveiled its brand new 7,000 square foot Food store at Shore Commercial Park in the heart of Carrickfergus, with a 50-strong team of colleagues.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Maureen Morrow joined hundreds of local customers to celebrate the official opening of the new store with M&S Carrickfergus Store Manager, Grace Lough and her team. The ribbon was cut by Eva Morrison (5) and Oscar Millar (6), pupils at Carrickfergus Model Primary School, who were the lucky winners of a colouring competition organised by the M&S store.

Grace Lough said: “Having grown up in the town, I’ve always aspired to bring M&S to Carrickfergus. Along with our talented team of colleagues, I was incredibly proud to welcome our customers to the new store and it’s been brilliant to see the community come out to support us today. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and hearing their positive comments today has been hugely rewarding.

“Our shelves are bursting with everything from lunches to go and everyday essentials, to dinners perfect for sharing with family and friends. We’re excited to be part of the Carrickfergus community and can’t wait to get to know our local customers.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “I am delighted to attend the official opening of the new M&S store in Carrickfergus. This new store will make a significant contribution to our Borough and will attract more people to the area.

“It will bring a much needed boost to the local economy, and more importantly, it has created 25 new jobs for the local community.”

M&S Carrickfergus offers over 5,000 innovative food and drink products, as well as a selection of flowers, cards and gift wrap. Whether customers are looking for food on-the-go, an evening meal or a special treat, the store offers an exciting range of products to create delicious dishes and desserts at great everyday value.

The first 200 customers who entered the new store were in for a treat as 200 ‘golden tickets’ were handed out including M&S Food gift cards worth £200 and £100. Q Radio hosted an outside broadcast to entertain customers and local supplier Genesis Bakery was also on hand to sample some of their delicious cakes.

Cheryl Baxter who lives in the local area, was one of the first customers to visit the new store. She said: “It is absolutely lovely to have a Marks & Spencer open in Carrickfergus. I won a golden ticket to the value of £100 and can’t wait to get in and shop.”

Customers can collect M&S.com Clothing & Home products in the store, with next day delivery for orders placed before 10pm. with next day delivery up until 10pm orders. With 90 free car parking spaces, the store is ideal for convenient Clothing & Home collection.

Located at Shore Commercial Park, Carrickfergus, BT38 8PH, the store will be open: