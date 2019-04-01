New look for former Metropolitan Police Headquarters as The Deluxe Group completes £5.5M project

Bespoke joinery company , The Deluxe Group, has completed a major project at the former Metropolitan Police Headquarters in London’s Whitehall.

The historic landmark building which was developed by Galliard Construction, has been transformed into The Great Scotland Yard Hotel, a 153-key luxury lifestyle hotel featuring several sophisticated food and beverage outlets.

Working in association with Galliard’s in-house team along with HBA, and EPR Architects, The Deluxe Group was appointed to manufacture and fit all front of house areas, for the high-end hotel, including double height vestibule, grand entrance lounge, concierge, main cocktail bar, palm court style lounge, whiskey bar/clubroom, signature restaurant, library, gymnasium, 120-seater main conference room/ballroom, meeting rooms and function/private dining rooms. The firm also produced the luxury hotel’s sample bedroom, as part of the multi-million-pound development, which is expected to open later this year.

The bespoke joinery project, which was worth £5.5 million was completed in just six months, with all work completed on schedule and within budget.

Commenting on the significance of the project, Colm Connolly, Director of The Deluxe Group, said: “We are delighted to have been part of the team which has sympathetically developed this building to give a classic period interpretation, reflecting the immense history of such a landmark site. We used the highest quality, detailed joinery and luxury finishes throughout all front of house and public areas, with individually themed areas providing a stylish homage to the crime and policing history of the building.”

“Our commitment to delivering the best in bespoke joinery with the greatest attention to detail and client servicing, ensured the finished project was a true reflection of the client’s vision.”

Constructed in 1910, the iconic Edwardian building served as the Royal Military Police headquarters and the British Army Recruitment Office. It later became the Ministry of Defence Library until 2004.

The famed landmark is known for its rich history, providing guests the opportunity to stay in the location where Metropolitan police pursued some of the country’s most notorious criminals, including Jack the Ripper and the 40 Elephants all-female crime syndicate. Reflecting on this, the distinct historical character of the building has been preserved throughout the renovation, including maintenance of its original façade.

The central-London hotel will be operated by Hyatt Hotels Corporation as part of its Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

The Deluxe Group has worked on projects across Ireland, UK as well as in Europe, the US and Middle East from small budget projects to large-scale including The Dixon (former Tower Bridge Magistrates Court) The Devonshire Club and E by Equinox in London, and Belfast’s new AC Hotel by Marriott.