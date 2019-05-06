‘New Look’ Crowned Ballymena Customers’ Store of Choice

Customers at Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre made their voices heard this week as they awarded New Look the prestigious ‘Customer Choice’ award at the second Annual Fairhill Business Awards. Waterstones also walked away with ‘Retailer of the Year’ being recognised for their excellence in retailing by an independent panel of judges.

The Fairhill Business Awards were introduced to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional work of tenants and their employees in making Fairhill Shopping Centre a continued success. Coming together at the gala dinner, hosted by presenter, Claire McCollum, in Tullyglass House Hotel, the Centre marked the outstanding achievements of everyone involved.

Natalie Jackson, Fairhill Shopping Centre Manager, said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners in this year’s awards, the judging panel commented on the exceptionally high standard of all the entries they received, which is testament to everyone in the Fairhill Shopping Centre.

“The decision to introduce the Fairhill Business Awards as an annual event bringing the community together, focusing on our tenants, was reaffirmed this week and as a result the 2019 Awards were a resounding success. There has been a real buzz around the Centre, with a friendly rivalry evident which is fantastic to see.”

As the name suggests, the ‘Customer Choice’ award gave customers the opportunity to select their favourite store, with the results based on the votes of over 250 independently conducted interviews. This was the only award where customers could vote.

Natalie concluded, “Putting the power into the hands of our customers, the people who in essence, vote with their feet, was a new addition this year, with the feedback from customers being extremely positive.”

Winner of the ‘Customer Choice’ award and runner up in ‘Retailer of the Year’, New Look Store Manager June Wilkinson commented, “My team work extremely hard every day and I am very proud to be their manager. To have their hard work and dedication recognised in this manner is fantastic and I would like to extend my thanks to all our loyal customers who took the time to vote for us.”

An independent panel of judges carried out store visits and interviews following a written submission from all entrants, before deciding on each winner less the Customer Choice Award.