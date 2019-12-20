New images give a first look on board the new Stena Estrid

Next month will see the much-anticipated introduction of Stena Line’s newest ferry Stena Estrid on the Dublin to Holyhead route – and the first images have been released to give passengers an idea of what they can expect when they step on board.

Described as one of the most modern ferries in the world, Stena Estrid is the first of five next generation ferries to be completed at the AVIC Weihai Shipyard in north-western China and is currently nearing the end of an incredible 10,000 mile sea voyage to its new Irish Sea home.

Apart from shipyard staff, Stena Line management and the much-reduced crew currently on board, nobody has seen what the new vessel looks like inside – until now, with Stena Line releasing more than a dozen virtual images of how the ship will look when she starts service in January.

Amongst the amazing ‘first look’ images are the ship’s spectacular Sky Bar (by day and by night), cabin interiors (including deluxe cabin with balcony access), Happy World children’s play area, Hygge reclining lounge, Stena Plus lounge, movie lounge and Taste Restaurant.

We’ve also been given a glimpse of the new improved Truckers Lounge, Living Room Lounge, onboard shop and Guest Services area.

As the images show, passengers travelling between Dublin and Holyhead are in for a real treat, as Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea South) Diane Poole OBE explains: “At Stena Line, we never stand still and are always looking at ways to improve our service for travel and freight customers – which is reflected by continued investment in our routes and fleet,” said Diane.

“The perfect example of this is, of course, the introduction in January of our newest ferry Stena Estrid on the Dublin to Holyhead route. The ship’s Captain and crew have been blown away by the ship which we believe will again raise the bar for ferry travel in terms of comfort, service, facilities, technology and sustainability.

“Hopefully our new visuals will give customers an exciting sneak preview of what to expect in terms of the excellent onboard facilities – including our spectacular Sky Bar with superb views, two movie lounges, two Happy World kids’ play areas, deluxe cabins with balcony access, a new Hygge reclining lounge, more spacious passenger areas, a bigger restaurant, an enhanced Stena Shopping experience, and of course our ever popular Stena Plus lounge… the list goes on!

“All delivered of course by our outstanding crew, who really go the extra mile every day to make sure that our customers have the best possible travel experience.”

Part of a multi-million-pound investment in the region, Estrid is the first of three new next generation ferries that will operate on the Irish Sea, with two more due on the Belfast to Liverpool route in spring 2020 and early 2021.

The new Stena Line ships will be amongst the most advanced vessels in operation and larger than today’s standard RoPax vessels .

At 215 metres in length, Stena Estrid will provide freight capacity of 3,100 lane meters, meaning a 50 per cent increase in freight tonnage, and the space to carry 120 cars and 1,000 passengers and crew.

The introduction in 2020/21 of sister ships Stena Edda and Stena Embla will increase freight capacity on the Belfast to Liverpool route by 20 per cent.