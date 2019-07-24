New Holiday Inn Express opens in Derry/Londonderry

The new Holiday Inn Express Derry – Londonderry has opened its doors in the bustling city centre, creating the second largest hotel for the city. The £7million investment will generate 44 new jobs, enhancing employment and business opportunities for service providers in the region. The major multifaceted development plan is set to boost the Strand Road area.

The Holiday Inn Express Derry boasts 119 modern bedrooms will offer competitive rates, lending to the thriving tourism in the city, as the increased visitor rates have helped to achieve record occupancy levels and welcomed thousands of visitors year on year. Holiday Inn Express has introduced Next Generation – an innovation developed to meet the needs of today’s Smart Traveler and suited to the idea of ‘express travel’. It’s excellent central location is just a short 5-minute walk to popular attractions such as the historic 17th Century Walls, the Peace Bridge and Guildhall, as well as a range of retail outlets and the city’s vibrant bars and restaurants.

Holiday Inn Express Derry

The hotel offers an Express Start™ Breakfast included in the rate for all guests. In addition, super connected bedrooms offer appealing amenities such as Smart TVs, blackout blinds and a choice of pillows. The hotel has two meeting rooms ideal for small board meetings, interviews or brainstorming sessions.

Phase one of the development will focus on the opening of the hotel, with plans to add another 31 bedrooms by the end of the year. Phase two will elevate the hotel offering by introducing a brand-new bar and restaurant, whilst phase three will bring the development of 25 self-catering apartments in 2020, ideal for corporate events or longer stays.

General Manager Stephen Redden said, “We are delighted to open the doors of Holiday Inn Express, adding a fresh and exciting dimension to the city’s accommodation offering. We are proud to generate 44 local jobs, whilst greatly adding to the continued growth of the destination. To be based in the heart of Derry-Londonderry, we are confident that we will be adding to the great vibrancy of Strand Road, complimenting the many emerging and existing businesses.”

The Holiday Inn Express Derry is part of the IHG ® (Intercontinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies representing 17 hotel brands with over 5,600 partner hotels worldwide. IHG® Rewards Club gives guests the opportunity to build loyalty points with every stay and avail of exclusive member benefits including discounted or free hotel stays at any IHG property worldwide, free airmiles and discounted brand name merchandise.