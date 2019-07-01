New faces at Roe park Resort

Simone Martin has been appointed Meeting and Events Manager at Roe Park Resort.

Simone will be the point of contact and guidance from initial enquiry to the event date. Oversee meetings and events department ensuring planning of all activity including functions, conferences and weddings take place within the hotel according to each customer’s unique requirements.

After obtaining a BA Hons Degree in Hospitality Management at university, Simone joined Roe Park Resort as a placement in 1999. Twenty years on, Simone is an incredibly valuable member of the team with exceptional customer service skills and a wealth of industry experience. Simone has been vital to the growth of this area of the business helping expand and develop the wedding offering.

Claire Steele has been appointed Meetings and Events Co-Ordinator at the Roe Park Resort

Claire will be coordinating weddings, meetings and events across the resort. Claire is responsible for ensuring an unforgettable experience for wedding parties and that all other meetings and events are executed with an exceptional attention to detail.

Claire recently joined the Roe Park team after working as a wedding Co-ordinator at Galgorm Resort and Spa for two years. Claire holds a BA Hons Degree in Leisure and Events Management and brings a strong work ethic and organisation skills to the business.