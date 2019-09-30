New Equality Reporting Automation Tool for NI Businesses Launched by HRLocker

HR software solutions provider, HRLocker, has launched its dedicated equality reporting automation tool for Northern Irish businesses, saving them time and money, while improving productivity.

Distinct from the rest of the UK, Northern Irish businesses are required by law to demonstrate and implement systematic and objective recruitment practices, monitor their workforce throughout the year and submit a return each year to the Equality Commission to demonstrate their commitment to promoting equality of opportunity for all workers in Northern Ireland.

HRLocker’s Equality reporting facility manages this legal requirement for Northern Irish businesses from the recruitment stage through to hiring and over the full employment span of the Employee.

Taking Up Valuable Business Time

Despite the fact that the average Northern Irish business spends more than a full working week (42.5 hours) on compulsory equal opportunities monitoring, research conducted by HRLocker reveals almost two thirds (58%) of business owners and HR managers believe it is very or extremely important. Reflecting this, 92% stated they would welcome the use of automation technology to manage their equality monitoring responsibilities.

However, the monitoring process may be in need of an overhaul, as 33 percent of respondents felt that they were no longer fit for purpose, citing that “Northern Ireland is far more cosmopolitan than when the forms were introduced.” Meanwhile one in 12 feel it is just “more red tape, that takes up valuable business time” that could be spent on new business development (41%) and training and development (31%).

Ellie Cronin, Head of Business Northern Ireland at HRLocker, advises, “It’s clear that diversity and inclusion is high on the agenda for businesses across Northern Ireland. However, it should not get in the way of growth, either for the organisation itself or its existing employees. HRLocker’s Equality Reporting facility, frees business owners and HR managers to focus on their people and clients, all the while ensuring they are in complete compliance with their legal duties.”

Beyond Business Control

Despite the best efforts of businesses and the Equality Commission, current political issues may represent the greatest threat to maintaining and promoting equal opportunities across Northern Ireland.

Asked about the impact of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, 65% of businesses expect it to have a negative impact on equal opportunities in Northern Ireland. Unsurprisingly, EU nationals (84% percent) are likely to suffer the most.

Cronin, adds, “While the potential challenges of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit are significant, with so many unknowns, taking affirmative action is virtually impossible. By streamlining and automating their equity monitoring practices, businesses will have greater resources to address whatever HR obstacles arise in the coming months.”

The deadline for equal opportunity form submissions is 11th November 2019.