New BNI Chapter launched in Belfast

BNI® Northern Ireland, has expanded its referral marketing network with the launch of a new Belfast City Centre based Chapter – Cathedral. With five chapters across the province this latest addition brings its current membership base up to over 130 local business representatives, with the new chapter aiming to generate annually over £3million pounds worth of business.

Established over 30 years, BNI® is the world’s leading referral organisation with over 250,000 members in over 70 countries worldwide. It works by organising weekly referral meetings for groups of businesses. Groups, known as chapters, use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, to a specific brief that members outline at every meeting.

This new chapter signals a change in the format of the meetings, starting at 10am rather than 7am. The Cathedral Chapter was specify launched with a new start time to cater for businesspeople keen to be part of BNI®, but who are unable to commit to early breakfast hour meetings that are the norm in other groups.

Speaking on this significant launch BNI Northern Ireland Director, Andrew Dobbin said: “This is a fantastic achievement and testament to the growing popularity of BNI as an effective way to grow your business network. Our members are business professionals who help each other grow their businesses through their commitment to our principal core value, Givers Gain®.

“Each week, in thousands of communities across the globe, members meet with other trusted business leaders to build and nurture lasting relationships and pass qualified business referrals. Membership in BNI® offers access to business training, peer learning and opportunities to network and do business with hundreds of thousands of BNI® members around the world.

“Last year, BNI® members in this area generated over £3.3 million worth of business for each other. Each chapter has a personality of its own and finding where you fit best helps you to get connected.”

The Cathedral Chapter’s leadership team is headed up by Aaron Skinner, B4B group; Peter Bond, PMB Accountants and Casey Graham, Miskimmin Wealth.

BNI® Cathedral Chapter Director, Aaron Skinner adds: “I am thrilled to be at the helm of this new Chapter and format. As a start-up group, we have a whole load of popular slots open which is an exciting offering. We would welcome anyone who is either just interested in BNI® or who has been unable previously to join due to the early hours, or because their slot is filled in other groups, to get in touch and come along as a visitor.”