New AG Specification Centre for Dublin

Specialist building products firm, AG, has recently opened a new, state-of-the-art specification centre in Dublin, underlining its commitment to the Irish market.

Headquartered in Tyrone, AG is a 3rd generation family owned business which employs around 200 staff throughout Ireland and the UK. AG manufactures and sells a wide range of specialist walling, paving and facing brick products used in domestic and commercial hard-landscaping projects.

The Dublin expansion comes on the back of a 30% year on year increase in general sales across the business and will see the new centre focus on commercial growth in the Irish market through relationship building with architects, engineers, local authorities and key influencers across multiple sectors.

Eamon Cullen, Specification Consultant at AG, said: “Our mission is to create innovative quality solutions that are better, safer and faster. We believe this commitment is one of the things that sets AG apart in our current markets and that this new facility will provide tangible evidence of our long-term confidence in the Irish marketplace. This investment will under-line our objective to establish AG as one of the most efficient, innovative and productive companies in our sector. Regardless of what happens as a result of Brexit, AG will remain focused on growing sales, profit and performance wherever the opportunities present themselves.

Ireland has been an important market for AG for many years and the new centre will provide an easy to access location where specifiers of all kinds, whether landscape designers, design consultants or architects can meet experts and see first-hand the wide range of products and support AG have available.